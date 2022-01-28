Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 MINI Cooper Clubman

23,000 KM

Details Description

$34,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2019 MINI Cooper Clubman

2019 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper - AWD + PANO ROOF + NAVIGATION!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper - AWD + PANO ROOF + NAVIGATION!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 8188347
  2. 8188347
  3. 8188347
  4. 8188347
  5. 8188347
  6. 8188347
  7. 8188347
  8. 8188347
  9. 8188347
  10. 8188347
  11. 8188347
  12. 8188347
  13. 8188347
  14. 8188347
  15. 8188347
  16. 8188347
  17. 8188347
  18. 8188347
  19. 8188347
  20. 8188347
  21. 8188347
  22. 8188347
  23. 8188347
  24. 8188347
  25. 8188347
  26. 8188347
  27. 8188347
  28. 8188347
  29. 8188347
  30. 8188347
  31. 8188347
  32. 8188347
  33. 8188347
  34. 8188347
  35. 8188347
  36. 8188347
  37. 8188347
  38. 8188347
Contact Seller

$34,600

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8188347
  • Stock #: SCV6470
  • VIN: WMWLU1C51K2F29933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV6470
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ABSOLUTELY AS NEW MINI! YES, ONLY 23,000KM!! *** NAVIGATION + PANO ROOF + AWD!!! *** CLAIMS FREE CARFAX HISTORY!!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2019 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4 comes with all original books and manuals, 2 sets of keys and fobs, balance of Factory MINI WARRANTY, and custom fit Clubman mats. Yes, Seriously, ONLY 23,000KM! Now priced to sell at Just $34,600 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2021 Toyota Venza XL...
 6,000 KM
$51,600 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-9 GT K...
 23,000 KM
$52,800 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L...
 80,000 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory