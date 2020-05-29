2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Safety Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Rain sensor wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.