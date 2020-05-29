Menu
$27,799

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper -- LOCAL LEASE -- EMPLOYEE DRIVEN!

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper -- LOCAL LEASE -- EMPLOYEE DRIVEN!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

Sale Price

$27,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,466KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5162885
  • Stock #: F31EFM
  • VIN: WMZYV5C58K3F57655
Exterior Colour
Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Carbon Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Contact free purchase option! Up to 180 day payment deferral O.A.C! Premier+! NOT A RENTAL! CLEAN CARPROOF -- ACCIDENT FREE -- NEAR BRAND NEW!
Premier+ Line
- Automatic Trunk
- Comfort Access
- Sliding and Reclining Rear Seats
- Panorama Sunroof
- Sun Protection Glazing
- Auto Dimming Interior Mirror
- electric Seats w/ Driver
- Sport Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Centre Armrest in Rear
- LED Fog Lights
- LED Headlights w/ Cornering Lights
- Automatic Climate Control
- Satellite Radio
- Harman Kardon Sound System
- Decoding of Variable Lights

- 18" Pin Spoke Black, Runflat
- Multi-Function Steering Wheel
- Leather Sport Steering Wheel
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Lights Package

- MINI Assist Emergency Calling
- MINI TeleServices
- ConnectedDrive Services
- Advacned Real Time Traffic
- Remote Services
- Apple Carplay Preparation
- Integrated Visual Display
- MINI Connected App Integration
- MINI Connected XL APP
- Wireless Charging w/ Extension
- MINI Navigation
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

