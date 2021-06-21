2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

$33,981 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 6 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7470348

7470348 Stock #: F45459

F45459 VIN: WMZYT5C57K3G92650

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 21,647 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Floor mats Interior Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Tire-Front-All-Season Tire-Rear-All-Season Parking Aid Sensor Wipers-Rain Sensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.