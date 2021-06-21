Menu
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

21,647 KM

Details Description Features

$33,981

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Cooper S Local! Low Mileage!

Cooper S Local! Low Mileage!

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

21,647KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7470348
  • Stock #: F45459
  • VIN: WMZYT5C57K3G92650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Tire-Front-All-Season
Tire-Rear-All-Season
Parking Aid Sensor
Wipers-Rain Sensing

