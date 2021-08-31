Menu
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

12,210 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S AWD | Pano Roof | HTD Seats

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S AWD | Pano Roof | HTD Seats

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

12,210KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8024383
  • Stock #: F4B89E
  • VIN: WMZYT5C57K3J87558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,210 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada: No Reported Accidents & Low Mileage!!!
Key Features

- Panorama Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Lights Package
- Leather Sport Steering Wheel
- Sport Seats

and more!

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
Axle ratio: 3.20
926# Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Twin Power Turbo
GVWR: 2,130 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Runflat Tires
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares
6 Speakers
Satellite radio pre-wire
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Tire-Front-All-Season
Tire-Rear-All-Season
Parking Aid Sensor
Wipers-Rain Sensing
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

