2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

$36,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 2 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8024383

8024383 Stock #: F4B89E

F4B89E VIN: WMZYT5C57K3J87558

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Light White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,210 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler 4-wheel independent suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 61 L Fuel Tank Security System Pre-Wiring Axle ratio: 3.20 926# Maximum Payload Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Twin Power Turbo GVWR: 2,130 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Interior rear window defogger Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Runflat Tires Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Satellite radio pre-wire 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Tire-Front-All-Season Tire-Rear-All-Season Parking Aid Sensor Wipers-Rain Sensing 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

