2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Listing ID: 8064178

Stock #: F4BU1D

VIN: WMZYV9C58K3F02761

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Carbon Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 32,910 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sport Leather Steering Wheel Seats w/Cloth Back Material Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Dinamica Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Analog Appearance Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Sport Suspension Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 61 L Fuel Tank Security System Pre-Wiring Axle ratio: 3.20 926# Maximum Payload Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Twin Power Turbo GVWR: 2,150 kgs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Runflat Tires Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Coloured grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim Black Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Satellite radio pre-wire 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

