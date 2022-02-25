Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

29,563 KM

Details Description Features

$42,457

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,457

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works Premier+ Line! All4! HUD!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works Premier+ Line! All4! HUD!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 8292642
  2. 8292642
  3. 8292642
  4. 8292642
  5. 8292642
  6. 8292642
  7. 8292642
  8. 8292642
  9. 8292642
  10. 8292642
  11. 8292642
  12. 8292642
  13. 8292642
  14. 8292642
  15. 8292642
  16. 8292642
  17. 8292642
  18. 8292642
  19. 8292642
  20. 8292642
  21. 8292642
  22. 8292642
  23. 8292642
  24. 8292642
  25. 8292642
Contact Seller

$42,457

+ taxes & licensing

29,563KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8292642
  • Stock #: F4C3VB
  • VIN: WMZYV9C57K3F03321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,563 KM

Vehicle Description

- Heads Up Display
- Heated Front Seats
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- 18 inch JCW Thrill Spoke Wheels
- Red Roof and Mirror Caps
- Sport Seats
- Comfort Access
- Electric Front Window Defrost
- All4 AWD
- Park Assistant
- Wireless Charging
- Navigation
- Sunroof
- Apple CarPlay
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Dinamica Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Analog Appearance
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Sport Suspension
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
Axle ratio: 3.20
926# Maximum Payload
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Twin Power Turbo
GVWR: 2,150 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Runflat Tires
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
6 Speakers
Satellite radio pre-wire
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 59,586 KM
$71,457 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 28,248 KM
$39,457 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac Escala...
 55,487 KM
$84,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory