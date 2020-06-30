Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

40,640 KM

Details Description

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES *STYLE AND GREAT WARRANTY*

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES *STYLE AND GREAT WARRANTY*

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

  • Listing ID: 5321354
  • Stock #: F3723E
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA1KZ604525
Sale Price

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

40,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3723E
  • Mileage 40,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Local vehicle and Mitsubishi has the best warranty in the business! Nice cross over and the Super All Wheel Control plus heated seats makes winter more fun! Okay, not really.
AND WE ADDED NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES!
Features include the heated front seats, reverse park assist camera, keyless entry, satellite radio and more!
This will be the only one we have this year so come on down!
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

