2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES *Htd Seats*R Cam*Bluetooth*

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES *Htd Seats*R Cam*Bluetooth*

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,474KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4707354
  • Stock #: 19MO06906
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A39KZ606906
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Looking for a farely new SUV with AWD? Come and check out this 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWD with 38,474 kilometers on it! Features include heated front seats, steering wheel audio/cruise control, satellite radio, backup camera, extra roomy interior with 2nd row seats that can both flip up and fold down that will leave you a plenty of space for cargo of all shapes, sizes and lots more!* Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Live chat with our sales team is also available on our website! Available no payments for 90 days (O.A.C.) with no money down, contact us for details! Save time and apply for financing on-line at www.winnipegkia.com! Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CVT Transmission
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

