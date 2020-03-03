Menu
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,360KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4722744
  • Stock #: P9181
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A37KZ609450
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Air filtration
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 130 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Automatic Equalizer
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • 1 Skid Plate
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • 60 L Fuel Tank
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • 70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC
  • Transmission: CVT
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
  • 6.026 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 2,205 kgs (4,861 lbs)
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
  • 1301# Maximum Payload
  • Requires Subscription
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
  • Leather Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

