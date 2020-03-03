2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Driver Knee Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

130 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Knee Air Bag

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Automatic Equalizer

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Auto Locking Hubs

1 Skid Plate

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Smart Device Integration

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

60 L Fuel Tank

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC

Transmission: CVT

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

6.026 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,205 kgs (4,861 lbs)

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat

1301# Maximum Payload

Requires Subscription

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Leather Gear Shifter Material

