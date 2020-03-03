2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Power Options
-
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- 130 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Knee Air Bag
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Automatic Equalizer
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Auto Locking Hubs
- 1 Skid Plate
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Smart Device Integration
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
- 70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
- Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC
- Transmission: CVT
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
- 6.026 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2,205 kgs (4,861 lbs)
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
- 1301# Maximum Payload
- Requires Subscription
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
- Leather Gear Shifter Material
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.