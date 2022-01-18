2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.
No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.
Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!
https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC
Transmission: CVT
6.026 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,205 kgs (4,861 lbs)
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets