2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

Listing ID: 8140786

Stock #: F4CE96

VIN: JA4AZ2A39KZ609255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,090 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs 1 Skid Plate Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 60 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC Transmission: CVT 6.026 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,205 kgs (4,861 lbs) Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience tilt steering Exterior tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels: 16" Alloy Spare Tire Mobility Kit Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P215/70R16 All-Season Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

