2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

89,168 KM

Details

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

ES

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

89,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: JA4AZ2A33KZ606920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Rally Red]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23070
  • Mileage 89,168 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
