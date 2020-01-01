Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

46,115 KM

Details Description Features

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6259305
  2. 6259305
Contact Seller

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

46,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6259305
  • Stock #: F3PA9K
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU5KU602547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PA9K
  • Mileage 46,115 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC CVT 4WD Black

All Wheel Drive, 16" Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio, Remote keyless entry.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service
Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular interface w/streaming audio
USB input and voice control
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2016 Ford Taurus Lim...
 61,241 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 29,270 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 42,136 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory