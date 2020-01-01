2019 Mitsubishi RVR

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 16" Alloy Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular interface w/streaming audio USB input and voice control 4 Cyl Engine Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto

