+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC CVT 4WD Black
All Wheel Drive, 16" Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio, Remote keyless entry.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6