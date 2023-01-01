Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan 370Z

22,102 KM

Details Description Features

$44,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan 370Z

2019 Nissan 370Z

Roadster Touring Sport Convertible | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan 370Z

Roadster Touring Sport Convertible | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 10397214
  2. 10397214
Contact Seller

$44,991

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
22,102KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10397214
  • Stock #: F58U68
  • VIN: JN1AZ4FH4KM620265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F58U68
  • Mileage 22,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL)
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Viscous Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Metal-Look Door Handles
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Fixed Wind Blocker
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Seating

COOLED FRONT SEATS

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Red
MP3/WMA playback
USB CONNECTIVITY
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster
Radio: Navigation System w/AM/FM/XM/CD -inc: 7" VGA touch-screen display
Bose audio system w/8 speakers total including 2 subwoofers
auxiliary input jack and RCA (yellow
white) AV input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2020 Nissan Murano S...
 42,464 KM
$35,991 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX ...
 107,431 KM
$25,992 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 100,749 KM
$26,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory