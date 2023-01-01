2019 Nissan 370Z

$44,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 1 0 2 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 22,102 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Rear-wheel drive Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 71.9 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL) 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Viscous Limited Slip Differential Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Metal-Look Door Handles Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Fixed Wind Blocker Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Automatic Air Conditioning Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna digital signal processor Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Red MP3/WMA playback USB CONNECTIVITY Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster Radio: Navigation System w/AM/FM/XM/CD -inc: 7" VGA touch-screen display Bose audio system w/8 speakers total including 2 subwoofers auxiliary input jack and RCA (yellow white) AV input jack

