2019 Nissan 370Z

Sale $46,991 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 9 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8640872

8640872 Stock #: F4K25B

F4K25B VIN: JN1AZ4FH4KM620265

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Light Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 19,920 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Rear-wheel drive Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 71.9 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL) 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Viscous Limited Slip Differential Exterior Fog Lights Xenon Headlights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Door Handles Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Fixed Wind Blocker Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Automatic Air Conditioning Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna digital signal processor Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Real-Time Traffic Display Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Roll Bar Driver Side Airbag Convertible Soft Top Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.