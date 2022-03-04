Menu
2019 Nissan 370Z

19,920 KM

Details Description Features

$46,991

+ tax & licensing
$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Nissan 370Z

2019 Nissan 370Z

Roadster Touring

2019 Nissan 370Z

Roadster Touring

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$46,991

+ taxes & licensing

19,920KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8640872
  Stock #: F4K25B
  VIN: JN1AZ4FH4KM620265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 19,920 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.7L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: Variable Valve Event and Lift (VVEL)
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Viscous Limited Slip Differential
Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Door Handles
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Convertible Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Fixed Wind Blocker
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Roll Bar
Driver Side Airbag
Convertible Soft Top
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

