$23,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Altima
2.5 Edition ONE
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Pearl White]
- Interior Colour dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25237
- Mileage 152,293 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, 8" Screen, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, AWD, 19" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Manitoba Safety Certified, We LOVE Trade-Ins!, Hand Selected Used Cars, Priced Below Market w/ Technology!, All of our vehicles come with our "Oil 4 Life" Program (approx $200/year savings), FREE CarFax History Report on ALL Vehicles!, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Navigation System, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Edition ONE AWD CVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V Glacier White
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
