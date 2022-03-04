Menu
2019 Nissan Altima

46,244 KM

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
2.5 S AWD, Apple CarPlay, Heated seats, Back up camera

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

46,244KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8477688
  • Stock #: F4BUTT
  • VIN: 1N4BL4BW1KN327625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,244 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Apple CarPlay, Heated seats, Back up camera 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT AWD Gun Metallic

CVT, Air Conditioning, Cloth Seat Trim, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Radio: AM/FM w/6-Speaker Audio, Variably intermittent wipers.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
4.83 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Tires: 16"
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power driver lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM w/6-Speaker Audio -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, 7" driver display, Siri Eyes Free voice recognit...
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System

