2019 Nissan Altima

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour dark

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,762 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 68.1 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4 Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic 4.83 Axle Ratio Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Splash Guards Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade TIRES: 17" Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer remote start Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power driver lumbar support Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna SiriusXM Radio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM w/6-Speaker Audio -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, 7" driver display, Siri Eyes Free voice recognit... Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor AUX-IN Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: AM/FM w/6-Speaker Audio -inc: MP3 streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology 7" driver display Siri Eyes Free voice recognition

