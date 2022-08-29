Menu
2019 Nissan Altima

43,762 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Nissan Altima

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV AWD | Apple CarPlay | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV AWD | Apple CarPlay | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

43,762KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9112813
  • Stock #: F4RY39
  • VIN: 1N4BL4DW2KN306506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4RY39
  • Mileage 43,762 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I-4
Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic
4.83 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
TIRES: 17"
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/2-way power driver lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
SiriusXM Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM w/6-Speaker Audio -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, 7" driver display, Siri Eyes Free voice recognit...
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
AUX-IN
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: AM/FM w/6-Speaker Audio -inc: MP3
streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology
7" driver display
Siri Eyes Free voice recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

