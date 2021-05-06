2019 Nissan Armada

Sale $45,991 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 4 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7078309

7078309 Stock #: F3WM9X

F3WM9X VIN: JN8AY2NC6K9582605

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,445 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Running Boards Trailer Hitch tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing 7 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.