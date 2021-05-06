Menu
2019 Nissan Armada

42,445 KM

Details Description Features

$45,991

+ tax & licensing
$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Nissan Armada

2019 Nissan Armada

SL Accident Free, Remote Start, Leather, Heated Seats, Bose Audio

2019 Nissan Armada

SL Accident Free, Remote Start, Leather, Heated Seats, Bose Audio

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

42,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7078309
  Stock #: F3WM9X
  VIN: JN8AY2NC6K9582605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,445 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing
7 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

