2019 Nissan Armada

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
2.937 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
70-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 5.6L V8
GVWR: 3,402 kgs (7,500 lbs)
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Brake Controller
718.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tires: P275/60R20 AS
Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rear Windshield w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Emergency Sos
Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination