2019 Nissan Armada

Listing ID: 9333139

9333139 Stock #: F4VD5F

F4VD5F VIN: JN8AY2NC9K9581111

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 14,862 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 2.937 Axle Ratio Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1 Skid Plate Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 70-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Engine: 5.6L V8 GVWR: 3,402 kgs (7,500 lbs) Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Brake Controller 718.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Tires: P275/60R20 AS Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rear Windshield w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Emergency Sos Forward Emergency Braking (FEB) Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer remote start Navigation System Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Smart Device Integration Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Distance Pacing Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier Real-Time Traffic Display Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Seating Leather Interior Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates ABS and Driveline Traction Control Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

