Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,494KM
VIN 1N6AD0FV4KN878108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,494 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | Bluetooth | Back-up Camera | Cruise Control
Discover the rugged reliability of this 2019 Nissan Frontier! Perfect for both work and play, this versatile pickup is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way.

Key Features:
- Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls for effortless highway driving
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Rear Seat for flexible cargo options
- Back-Up Camera for enhanced safety and convenience
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive for off-road adventures
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential for improved traction
- Deep Tinted Glass for privacy and sun protection
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats included

Experience the power and comfort of this Nissan Frontier for yourself. Schedule a test drive today or contact our friendly team at Birchwood Nissan for more information. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and capable pickup that's ready for your next adventure!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
AUX
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
streaming audio via Bluetooth and Siri Eyes Free
Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0" colour display audio system

2019 Nissan Frontier