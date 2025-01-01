$28,991+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Frontier
SV Locally Owned | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 89,494 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD | Bluetooth | Back-up Camera | Cruise Control
Discover the rugged reliability of this 2019 Nissan Frontier! Perfect for both work and play, this versatile pickup is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way.
Key Features:
- Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls for effortless highway driving
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Rear Seat for flexible cargo options
- Back-Up Camera for enhanced safety and convenience
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive for off-road adventures
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential for improved traction
- Deep Tinted Glass for privacy and sun protection
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats included
Experience the power and comfort of this Nissan Frontier for yourself. Schedule a test drive today or contact our friendly team at Birchwood Nissan for more information. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable and capable pickup that's ready for your next adventure!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
