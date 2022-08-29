Menu
2019 Nissan Frontier

75,000 KM

SV/PRO-4X

SV/PRO-4X

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9228769
  • Stock #: L0676A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # L0676A
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019 Nissan Frontier SV/PRO-4X. Its transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Frontier comes equipped with these options: Variable Intermittent Wipers, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Sliding rear window, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Reverse Opening Rear Doors, Regular Box Style, and Reclining front bucket seats. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

