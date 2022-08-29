$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2019 Nissan Frontier
SV/PRO-4X
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9228769
- Stock #: L0676A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # L0676A
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019 Nissan Frontier SV/PRO-4X. Its transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Frontier comes equipped with these options: Variable Intermittent Wipers, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Sliding rear window, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Reverse Opening Rear Doors, Regular Box Style, and Reclining front bucket seats. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.