2019 Nissan Kicks

13,820 KM

$20,887

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV HEATED SEATS,BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

13,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5463545
  Stock #: F39DRJ
  VIN: 3N1CP5CU5KL550209

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- NO CHARGE 24MO/32KM Oil Change Plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance
- 1 extra oil change
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report




At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

