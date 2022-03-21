Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

21,797 KM

Details

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

21,797KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8875367
  • Stock #: 22313
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU5KL567849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Super Black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22313
  • Mileage 21,797 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

