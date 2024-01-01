Menu
Account
Sign In
Apple CarPlay | ProPILOT | Leather | 360 Camera Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2019 Nissan Leaf

56,109 KM

Details Description Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Leaf

SL PLUS Incoming | Accident Free | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Leaf

SL PLUS Incoming | Accident Free | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 11354086
  2. 11354086
Contact Seller
Sale

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,109KM
VIN 1N4BZ1CP7KC317701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5K383
  • Mileage 56,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay | ProPILOT | Leather | 360 Camera
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
8.19 Axle Ratio
Engine: 160kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 11 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 62 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P215/50R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar and 4-way manual front passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
AM/FM/Satellite w/Seek-Scan
11 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
1 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 62 kWh Capacity
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Nissan Sentra SV Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's 33,861 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Kicks SV Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's 8,274 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Touring Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Honda Civic Touring Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's 66,547 KM $25,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Leaf