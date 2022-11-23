2019 Nissan Leaf

Sale $36,491 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 9 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9428607

9428607 Stock #: F4V7MK

F4V7MK VIN: 1N4AZ1CP7KC301722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,994 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Bluetooth hands-free phone system Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Air Conditioning Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation-Front Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Single Reduction Gear Engine: 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor 8.19 Axle Ratio Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 35 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 40 kWh Capacity Power Options Power Locks Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Front Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable electric drive Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 1 Spd Automatic Transmission streaming audio via Bluetooth Radio: 4 Speaker Audio w/5" Colour Display -inc: USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices SiriusXM radio and hands-free text messaging assistant Voltec (149 hp [111 kW.] motoring power 273 lb-ft [370 N-m] of torque 74 hp [55 kW.] generating power)

