2019 Nissan Micra

25,020 KM

Details

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra

S

12956211

2019 Nissan Micra

S

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,020KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP5KL234533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Magnetic Grey Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25338
  • Mileage 25,020 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2019 Nissan Micra