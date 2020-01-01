2019 Nissan Micra

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.