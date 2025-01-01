$24,994+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Murano
SL PANO ROOF | Remote Start
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$24,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Cashmere
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6BEFR
- Mileage 101,565 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2019 Nissan Murano SL. With its sleek Pearl White Pearl Metallic exterior and luxurious Cashmere interior, this SUV is ready to impress on every journey.
Key Features:
- Panoramic Roof for an open, airy feel
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather
- All-Wheel Drive capability for confident handling
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel for added comfort
- Advanced Navigation system to guide your adventures
- Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration
Experience the Nissan Murano's sophistication and versatility for yourself. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your driving experience with a vehicle that combines luxury, technology, and practicality.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for details or a walk around video!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
204-452-8030