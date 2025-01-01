Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2019 Nissan Murano SL. With its sleek Pearl White Pearl Metallic exterior and luxurious Cashmere interior, this SUV is ready to impress on every journey. Key Features: - Panoramic Roof for an open, airy feel - Remote Start for convenience in any weather - All-Wheel Drive capability for confident handling - Heated Leather Steering Wheel for added comfort - Advanced Navigation system to guide your adventures - Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety - Power Liftgate for easy cargo access - Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration Experience the Nissan Muranos sophistication and versatility for yourself. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing options. Dont miss this opportunity to elevate your driving experience with a vehicle that combines luxury, technology, and practicality. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for details or a walk around video! Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2019 Nissan Murano

101,565 KM

$24,994

+ taxes & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
101,565KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MS3KN109720

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cashmere
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6BEFR
  • Mileage 101,565 KM

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2019 Nissan Murano SL. With its sleek Pearl White Pearl Metallic exterior and luxurious Cashmere interior, this SUV is ready to impress on every journey.

Key Features:
- Panoramic Roof for an open, airy feel
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather
- All-Wheel Drive capability for confident handling
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel for added comfort
- Advanced Navigation system to guide your adventures
- Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration

Experience the Nissan Murano's sophistication and versatility for yourself. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase journey online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your driving experience with a vehicle that combines luxury, technology, and practicality.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for details or a walk around video!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

