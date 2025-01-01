Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD | Nav | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof Experience luxury and versatility with this 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD. This well-maintained SUV offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology for the discerning driver. - Pearl White Pearl Metallic exterior with elegant Black interior - Powerful 3.5L engine with smooth CVT transmission - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation - Heated leather seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Intelligent Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Warning for added safety - Power liftgate and panoramic sunroof for convenience and style Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines performance, luxury, and safety. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience the Murano Platinum for yourself. Schedule a test drive online or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Your perfect blend of sophistication and practicality awaits! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2019 Nissan Murano

125,120 KM

Details Description Features

$22,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle
13193171

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 13193171
  2. 13193171
Contact Seller

$22,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,120KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MS4KN164340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6GB72
  • Mileage 125,120 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Nav | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD. This well-maintained SUV offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology for the discerning driver.

- Pearl White Pearl Metallic exterior with elegant Black interior
- Powerful 3.5L engine with smooth CVT transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation
- Heated leather seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Intelligent Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Warning for added safety
- Power liftgate and panoramic sunroof for convenience and style

Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines performance, luxury, and safety. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience the Murano Platinum for yourself. Schedule a test drive online or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Your perfect blend of sophistication and practicality awaits!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Keyless Start
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Power Options

Power Locks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM 36,297 KM $30,492 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Qashqai S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KMS 24,154 KM $25,992 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM 75,277 KM $29,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Nissan Murano