2019 Nissan Murano
Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6GB72
- Mileage 125,120 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Nav | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD. This well-maintained SUV offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced technology for the discerning driver.
- Pearl White Pearl Metallic exterior with elegant Black interior
- Powerful 3.5L engine with smooth CVT transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation
- Heated leather seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Intelligent Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Warning for added safety
- Power liftgate and panoramic sunroof for convenience and style
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that combines performance, luxury, and safety. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience the Murano Platinum for yourself. Schedule a test drive online or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Your perfect blend of sophistication and practicality awaits!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
