2019 Nissan Murano

7,441 KM

Details Description Features

$40,987

+ tax & licensing
$40,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD Factory Demo, No Accidents, Save Big from New

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD Factory Demo, No Accidents, Save Big from New

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$40,987

+ taxes & licensing

7,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5815983
  • Stock #: F3KU1V
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS2KN148346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KU1V
  • Mileage 7,441 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

