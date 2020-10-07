Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Murano

9,697 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum Fully Loaded | Apple CarPlay | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum Fully Loaded | Apple CarPlay | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 5901360
  2. 5901360
  3. 5901360
  4. 5901360
  5. 5901360
  6. 5901360
  7. 5901360
  8. 5901360
  9. 5901360
  10. 5901360
  11. 5901360
  12. 5901360
  13. 5901360
  14. 5901360
  15. 5901360
  16. 5901360
  17. 5901360
  18. 5901360
  19. 5901360
  20. 5901360
  21. 5901360
  22. 5901360
  23. 5901360
  24. 5901360
  25. 5901360
  26. 5901360
  27. 5901360
  28. 5901360
  29. 5901360
Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

9,697KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5901360
  • Stock #: F3KU9A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS5KN154741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KU9A
  • Mileage 9,697 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Keyless Entry
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Panoramic Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2017 Infiniti Q50 3....
 50,142 KM
$36,793 + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti Q50 3....
 27,451 KM
$34,875 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfind...
 6,641 KM
$43,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory