2019 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

