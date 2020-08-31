Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

32,176 KM

Details Description Features

$32,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV AWD, Navigation, 7 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV AWD, Navigation, 7 Passenger

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 5714463
  2. 5714463
  3. 5714463
  4. 5714463
  5. 5714463
  6. 5714463
  7. 5714463
  8. 5714463
  9. 5714463
  10. 5714463
  11. 5714463
  12. 5714463
  13. 5714463
  14. 5714463
  15. 5714463
  16. 5714463
  17. 5714463
  18. 5714463
  19. 5714463
  20. 5714463
  21. 5714463
  22. 5714463
  23. 5714463
  24. 5714463
  25. 5714463
  26. 5714463
  27. 5714463
  28. 5714463
  29. 5714463
  30. 5714463
Contact Seller

$32,887

+ taxes & licensing

32,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5714463
  • Stock #: F3B153
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM2KC634570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3B153
  • Mileage 32,176 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report




At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 73,915 KM
$19,987 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 77,660 KM
$20,987 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 67,557 KM
$9,787 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory