2019 Nissan Pathfinder

53,844 KM

$29,788

+ tax & licensing
$29,788

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech* 4x4/Htd seats/Nav/R.air/7 pass

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech* 4x4/Htd seats/Nav/R.air/7 pass

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$29,788

+ taxes & licensing

53,844KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6082428
  Stock #: 24683
  VIN: 5N1DR2MM1KC599004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24683
  • Mileage 53,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Confidence, convenience and comfort checks all the boxes in this 2019 white Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech! Well equipped with options such as 4 wheel drive, back-up camera, bluetooth, heated seats, navigation system, 7 Passenger seating and so much more! On sale for $29,788 cash, or JUST $28,788 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
