2019 Nissan Pathfinder

46,199 KM

$42,991

+ tax & licensing
$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium Rock Creek | 360 Camera | Nav | Moonroof

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Premium Rock Creek | 360 Camera | Nav | Moonroof

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Rock Creek
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 6526 kilometers below market average!

2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL 3.5L V6 CVT with Xtronic 4WD Gun Metallic
Key Features

- 4WD
- Rock Creek Package
- 13 Speakers
- Automatic Dual temperature control
- Backup Camera
- Blind Spot Warning
- Heated & Powered door mirrors
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Power Liftgate
- Power memory driver seat
- Power moonroof
- Rear Parking Sensors
All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
5.25 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.)
Engine: 3.5L V6
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
NissanConnect
NissanConnect Services Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
Intermittent Wipers
3RD ROW SEATING
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Mirror integrated turn signals
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

