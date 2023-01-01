Menu
Account
Sign In
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2019 Nissan Qashqai

40,417 KM

Details Description Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD | Apple CarPlay | Sunroof | Heated steering/seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD | Apple CarPlay | Sunroof | Heated steering/seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 10806417
  2. 10806417
Contact Seller
Sale

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,417KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CR5KW327003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5CNRW
  • Mileage 40,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Analog Appearance

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Hands-free text messaging assistant
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV | 2 Sets of tires | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Kicks SV | 2 Sets of tires | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats 52,792 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD | ProPILOT | Apple CarPlay | 360 Camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Nissan Rogue SV AWD | ProPILOT | Apple CarPlay | 360 Camera 90,292 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Frontier SV 4WD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Nissan Frontier SV 4WD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats 12,225 KM $44,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai