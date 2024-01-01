Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Qashqai

101,406 KM

Details

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11497661
  2. 11497661
  3. 11497661
  4. 11497661
  5. 11497661
  6. 11497661
Contact Seller

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,406KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR7KW321753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Caspian Blue Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24282
  • Mileage 101,406 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2022 Toyota Sienna XSE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota Sienna XSE 114,457 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic SEDAN Si for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Honda Civic SEDAN Si 139,252 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Ford Escape SE 135,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai