$11,830+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD | Leather | Heated Seats | Heated Steering
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL AWD | Leather | Heated Seats | Heated Steering
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$11,830
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 193,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a capable, fuel-efficient AWD SUV that handles Manitoba winters without compromise? This 2019 Nissan Qashqai SL in sleek Black delivers a refined driving experience with a practical footprint ideal for those who want versatility without the bulk of a larger SUV. At 7 years old with honest high mileage, it's priced for buyers who want real-world value from a proven platform.
- AWD drivetrain for confident traction in all conditions
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with automatic transmission for smooth, efficient commuting
- Impressive highway fuel economy of 7.6 L/100 km easy on the wallet for daily drivers
- SL trim Qashqai's top trim level, loaded with premium features for its generation
- Black-on-Black exterior and interior combination for a clean, sharp look
- Seats 5 comfortably in a compact SUV footprint practical for small families or active lifestyles
- Sport Utility body style offers the cargo flexibility and ride height commuters appreciate
Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to walk you through every detail reach out and let's get you behind the wheel.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
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