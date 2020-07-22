2019 Nissan Qashqai

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

