2019 Nissan Qashqai

39,343 KM

Details Description Features

$19,978

+ tax & licensing
$19,978

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD, Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD, Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$19,978

+ taxes & licensing

39,343KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6127533
  • Stock #: F39G6M
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CRXKW320046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F39G6M
  • Mileage 39,343 KM

Vehicle Description

******Special Purchase*******

Hail Sale!

Birchwood Nissan acquired this vehicle from a Fleet Company with Hail Damage
All of our purchases comes with the following

Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report




At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

