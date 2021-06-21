Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

28,066 KM

Details Description Features

$23,449

+ tax & licensing
$23,449

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S | No Accident | One Owner | Apple Carplay |

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S | No Accident | One Owner | Apple Carplay |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$23,449

+ taxes & licensing

28,066KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7410155
  • Stock #: F43XNE
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CRXKW329801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43XNE
  • Mileage 28,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compa

