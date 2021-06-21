2019 Nissan Qashqai S | No Accident | One Owner | Apple Carplay |

2019 Nissan Qashqai S | No Accident | One Owner | Apple Carplay |

$23,449 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 0 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7410155

7410155 Stock #: F43XNE

F43XNE VIN: JN1BJ1CRXKW329801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F43XNE

Mileage 28,066 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Mechanical Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 7" colour display w/multi-touch control SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features USB connection port for iPod interface and other compa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.