2019 Nissan Qashqai

52,934 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,934KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8904112
  • Stock #: 22327
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR8KW330249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22327
  • Mileage 52,934 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

