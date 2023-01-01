2019 Nissan Rogue

$31,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 4 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10378419

10378419 Stock #: 23370

23370 VIN: 5N1AT2MV2KC724766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Glacier White]

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23370

Mileage 90,418 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.