Dealer permit #4423

2019 Nissan Rogue

67,358 KM

Details Description Features

$24,393

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

S Special Edition | One Owner | Full Service History

2019 Nissan Rogue

S Special Edition | One Owner | Full Service History

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$24,393

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,358KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4KC808751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
GVWR: 2,027 kgs (4,469 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and seat back storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Power Options

Power Locks

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
PACKAGE SE00 W/SPECIAL EDITION -inc: Privacy Glass, Dual-Zone Auto Temperature Control, Roof Rails, Special Edition Badging, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy, Chrome Door Handles, Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

