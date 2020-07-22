2019 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor

