2019 Nissan Rogue

14,489 KM

Details Description Features

$32,897

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SL AWD Remote Start,Leather,Pro-Pilot

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

14,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5463515
  • Stock #: F38XKD
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5KC778188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38XKD
  • Mileage 14,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering wheel
Heated Seats
Apple Car Play
Android Auto


We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

