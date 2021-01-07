Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

12,486 KM

$22,342

+ tax & licensing
$22,342

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S Accident Free, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Warning

2019 Nissan Rogue

S Accident Free, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Warning

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$22,342

+ taxes & licensing

12,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6501586
  Stock #: F3TAF3
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT2KC728122

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F3TAF3
  Mileage 12,486 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

