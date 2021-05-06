2019 Nissan Rogue

Sale $24,791 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 9 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7078312

7078312 Stock #: F3Y62R

F3Y62R VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC794217

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,905 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Gasoline Fuel System 7" colour display w/multi-touch Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.