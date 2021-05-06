Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

31,905 KM

Details Description Features

$24,791

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

S Accident Free, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

31,905KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7078312
  • Stock #: F3Y62R
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC794217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,905 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 1 Complimentary Oil Change
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Gasoline Fuel System
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

