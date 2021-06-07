2019 Nissan Rogue

$26,992 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 2 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7182809

7182809 Stock #: 24986

24986 VIN: 5N1AT2MV7KC708739

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,235 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.