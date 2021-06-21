Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

42,008 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum* AWD/SXM/Remote Starter/NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum* AWD/SXM/Remote Starter/NAVIGATION

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 7377449
  2. 7377449
  3. 7377449
  4. 7377449
  5. 7377449
  6. 7377449
  7. 7377449
  8. 7377449
  9. 7377449
  10. 7377449
  11. 7377449
  12. 7377449
  13. 7377449
  14. 7377449
  15. 7377449
  16. 7377449
  17. 7377449
  18. 7377449
  19. 7377449
  20. 7377449
  21. 7377449
  22. 7377449
  23. 7377449
  24. 7377449
  25. 7377449
  26. 7377449
  27. 7377449
  28. 7377449
  29. 7377449
  30. 7377449
  31. 7377449
  32. 7377449
  33. 7377449
Contact Seller

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

42,008KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7377449
  • Stock #: 25054
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC824400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25054
  • Mileage 42,008 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * CLEAN CARFAX * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, REMOTE STARTER, SXM ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Experience ''LUXURY'' in this 2019 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum, has AMPLE interior SPACE and it is ''BEAUTIFUL'' inside and out! Well equipped with features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, REMOTE STARTER, SXM, apple carplay, google android auto and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 8,991 KM
$31,986 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass Hi...
 64,721 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey S...
 89,400 KM
$10,996 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory