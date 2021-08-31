Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV Tech, ProPILOT, Apple CarPlay, Nav, Heated steering/seats

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7673009
  • Stock #: F47CTG
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3KC721813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 2 years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance


We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


2019 Nissan Rogue SV Tech, ProPILOT, Apple CarPlay, Nav 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic AWD Scarlet Ember Tintcoat

AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers & SiriusXM, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Intelligent AroundView Monitor, Intelligent Cruise Control, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Motion-Activated Power Liftgate, Nissan Door To Door Navigation w/Premium Traffic, Package TE00 w/Moonroof & Technology Package, Power Panoramic Moonroof, ProPILOT Assist, Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking (R-IEB), Rear Sonar System, Steering Assist.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Gasoline Fuel System
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

